StockMarketWire.com - Fuel cell and electrochemical technology company Ceres Power said annual revenue was expected to rise by 44%, in line with its previous guidance.
Revenue and other operating income for the 12 months to 31 December 2021 was expected to be in line with previous guidance at approximately £31.5 million, up 44% from £21.9 million in the prior calendar period, the company said.
'We have made good progress with our key strategic partners of Bosch, Weichai and Doosan as they look to scale production of our technology globally, and with the development of new partnerships. I look forward to providing further updates on our commercial progress in the coming months,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
