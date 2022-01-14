StockMarketWire.com - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda said it had appointed Doug Lafferty as chief financial officer.
Lafferty was currently the CFO fuel retailer Vivo Energy, and previously spent three years as CFO for Williams Grand Prix. He would be appointed to the board as an executive director in summer 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
