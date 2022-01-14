StockMarketWire.com - Media company Bonhill trimmed its outlook on annual performance following a further impact from the emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant.
The omicron impact, 'resulted in unexpected, last-minute reductions in margin for its final events of the year in both the UK and US, as well as reduced bookings in the final part of the year compared to the prior year,' the company said.
The company said it now expected that FY21's revenue would be £16.4 million, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, would be £0.2 million, and the year-end cash position of £1.4 million.
The compared with previously downgraded expectations in November, of £16.5 million of revenue, £0.8 million of EBITDA and a year-end cash position of £1.0 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
