StockMarketWire.com - Freight management group Xpediator said subsidiary Delamode International Logistics had signed a lease for a distribution warehouse in Roosendaal, the Netherlands.
A 10-year lease was signed for the 180,000 square foot storage, fulfilment and distribution warehous.
Occupation of the site would commence from March 2023, once construction including a significant solar element, had been completed.
Xpediator said it also had agreed to take 6,500 pallet spaces in a partner warehouse for 12 months also in Roosendaal, from March 2022 to meet existing demand, with the option to increase to 15,000 pallet spaces.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.