StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelet producer Applied Graphene said that England's Environment Agency had completed its first application of the company's anti-corrosion product to one of its flood defence assets on the North East coast of England.

The coastal flood defence gates were coated with the company's graphene enhanced anti-corrosion primer.

'AGM's coating system that was used in this project is a further iteration of AGM's product offerings for barrier performance and anti-corrosion application,' the company said.

'It represents the culmination of 18 months of in-depth testing and evaluation of anti-corrosion performance for both salt-spray and immersion in harsh test regimes,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com