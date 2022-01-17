StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelet producer Applied Graphene said that England's Environment Agency had completed its first application of the company's anti-corrosion product to one of its flood defence assets on the North East coast of England.
The coastal flood defence gates were coated with the company's graphene enhanced anti-corrosion primer.
'AGM's coating system that was used in this project is a further iteration of AGM's product offerings for barrier performance and anti-corrosion application,' the company said.
'It represents the culmination of 18 months of in-depth testing and evaluation of anti-corrosion performance for both salt-spray and immersion in harsh test regimes,' it added.
