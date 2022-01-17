StockMarketWire.com - Angus Energy said it had received at least six 'bona fide' approaches from parties interesting in making an a potential offer for the company or its licence interest in the Saltfleetby gas field.
The company didn't identify the parties, but said it would engage with and evaluate each expression of interest until a 'firm proposal can be agreed and announced.'
'Angus is not a large and complicated group and the Company does not envisage an extended period of time will be necessary for the parties to complete due diligence ...' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
