StockMarketWire.com - Drumz said its investee company Acuity Risk Management had recently won several new customers.
The business wins were for Acuity Risk Management's Steam integrated risk manager software product, which is used by clients to manage their cyber security and other enterprise risks.
Acuity also said it had teamed up with Athena, the UK's new national consortium for the space industry.
'Acuity has joined the consortium as a partner, following a successful strategic partnership with CGI on several Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) and Defence projects,' according to Drumz, which owns a 25% stake in Actuity.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
