StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had won a contract with one of Japan's largest wealth management businesses.
The contract was expected initially to be 'small', with the potential to grow into a 'medium' contract during the next financial year.
'This new contract is incorporated within the group's existing growth plan,' Ten Lifestyle said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.