StockMarketWire.com - Loop paper maker Accrol posted a deeper first-half loss after supply chain pressures pushed up tissue pricing.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through October amounted to £3.5 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.5 million.
The losses came even as revenue rose 18% to £73.7 million. Accrol did not declare an interim dividend.
'This has been one of the most challenging periods in the industry that I have experienced in my 25-year career,' chief executive Gareth Jenkins said.
'Tissue pricing has reached unprecedented levels, driven by escalating energy costs and global sea freight charges, combined with increased UK transport costs, resulting from HGV driver shortages.'
'Despite the challenges, the group is on track to recover the cost increases that it has absorbed, as a result of these challenging market dynamics, from its supportive retailer customer base.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.