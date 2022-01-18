StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity group Crossword Cybersecurity said expected its annual revenue to rise 43%.

The increase to £2.33 million in the year through December included revenue from now discontinued software development services to related parties.

Crossword Cybersecurity said it was confident of achieving revenue growth of about 75% in 2022, in line with market expectations.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com