StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity group Crossword Cybersecurity said expected its annual revenue to rise 43%.
The increase to £2.33 million in the year through December included revenue from now discontinued software development services to related parties.
Crossword Cybersecurity said it was confident of achieving revenue growth of about 75% in 2022, in line with market expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
