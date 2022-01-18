StockMarketWire.com - Stem cell technology group ReNeuron said it had decided to out-license its retinitis pigmentosa programme assets.
The immediate cost savings would be re-directed towards an increased investment in the company's Exosome platform and provide a cash runway until late in the second quarter of 2023.
The company updated its strategy following a review of the latest data from a clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and an assessment of the commercial potential for its Exosome technology.
'While it is disappointing that the RP clinical data achieved so far has been inconclusive as to which patients respond best to our hRPC therapeutic candidate, we believe that the programme still offers promise,' chief executive Olav Hellebo said.
'However, we believe this would be best further investigated by a partner.'
'We are very excited about the market opportunity in Exosomes and importantly our tissue-for-tissue matching expertise that gives a truly differentiated offering to partners.'
'We believe our work in this area offers the best returns for our shareholders and we are confident that we will increase the number of partners programmes this year and are already in the process of recruiting additional employees in this field.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
