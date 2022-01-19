StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology group Smith & Nephew said it had acquired Engage Surgical, owner of the only cementless partial knee system commercially available in the US, for up to $135 million.

'This acquisition strongly supports Smith & Nephew's strategy for growth by transforming its business through innovation and acquisition, while also providing differentiation for its customers,' the company said.

The full cost of the acquisition was contingent on sales performance and it was funded from existing cash and debt facilities.


