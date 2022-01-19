StockMarketWire.com - Book and convenience retailer WH Smith said its revenue had fallen to 85% of pre-pandemic levels as the Omicron variant disrupted footfall at travel hubs and on the High Street.
For the 20 weeks to 15 January, revenue was 85% of 2019 revenue for the period, including 87% for High Street and 83% for travel.
Revenue had recovered to 90% of 2019 levels in the month of November, but had slipped back again since then.
'Looking ahead, although we are seeing a small impact from the Omicron variant, we anticipate a resumption in the recovery of our travel markets over the coming months,' chief executive Carl Cowling said.
'We are well placed for the key trading period in travel this summer and the ongoing recovery in our markets.'
