StockMarketWire.com - Educational publisher and services group Pearson upgraded its annual profit guidance after it boosted sales in its assessments and virtual learning businesses.
Adjusted operating profit for the year through December was now expected to rise by about 33% to around £385 million, ahead of consensus expectations £375 million, on revenue growth of 8%.
'We made great progress in the fourth quarter and are delivering a strong full-year performance, with sales growth and profit exceeding our original guidance,' chief executive Andy Bird said.
'We are well placed to build on this momentum in the year ahead and look to the future with confidence.'
Sales in the assessment and qualifications business, Pearson's largest, jumped 18% following a recovery from Covid-19.
Sales in virtual learning grew 11%, though sales in higher education fell 5%, driven by a drop in US higher education courseware.
