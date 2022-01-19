StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Red Rock Resources said it had won a small damages claim in the Democratic Republic of the Congo regarding a joint venture there.

The Commercial Court of Lubumbashi issued an executory judgment ordering VUP SA, the company's partner, to pay $2,000,000 as damages, with costs.

That followed the earlier judgment for payment of a principal amount of $2,505,000, representing 50.1% of the payment already made by a third party to VUP SA.


