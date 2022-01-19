StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Red Rock Resources said it had won a small damages claim in the Democratic Republic of the Congo regarding a joint venture there.
The Commercial Court of Lubumbashi issued an executory judgment ordering VUP SA, the company's partner, to pay $2,000,000 as damages, with costs.
That followed the earlier judgment for payment of a principal amount of $2,505,000, representing 50.1% of the payment already made by a third party to VUP SA.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.