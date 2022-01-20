StockMarketWire.com - Bluefield Solar said it had acquired a 47.5 megawatt peak operational solar and wind portfolio from Good Energy for up to £24.5 million.
Following the acquisition, the company's total outstanding debt had increased to £399.9 million and the total installed capacity of its portfolio has grown to 673MWp.
The leverage level of the company had increased from 37% to circa 41% of gross asset value.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
