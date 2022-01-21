StockMarketWire.com - Environmental consultancy services PHSC said it would begin a further share buyback programme to optimise its capital structure as its shares were trading at a 'significant' discount to its pro-forma net asset value.
Under the share buyback plan, the company of up to a maximum of 1,961,259 shares for a gross amount of £300,000, whichever was the lower.
'The company's board of directors has decided to effect the buyback programme in light of the company's previous successful buyback programme conducted last year and the fact that PHSC's closing middle market share price as at 20 January 2022, being the latest practicable date prior to this announcement, of 18.50p represents a significant discount to its pro-forma net asset value per share of approximately 35.9p as at 30 September 2021.
'The company believes that the buyback programme would enable the company to further optimise its capital structure,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
