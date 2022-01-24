StockMarketWire.com - Banknote authentication group Spectra Systems said it had won three new contracts.

The work included an additional order for covert materials from its largest central bank customer, increasing this year's initial order by 20%.

The customer also had renewed a sensor service contract at nearly double its historical annual value, the company said.

Finally, Spectra's secure transaction group has entered into a contract for an existing US state lottery customer worth at least $500,000 for the 10-year contract period.

'In total, these three new contracts will generate $700,000 of additional unforecasted revenue for the 2022 calendar year,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com