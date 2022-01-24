StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Panther Metals said the first batch of assay results from the Dotted Lake property in Ontario, Canada, shows widely dispersed gold mineralisation.

Highlights included intersecting 0.9 metres at1.73 grams per tonne of gold from 47.3 metres.

'The objective of this drill hole at Dotted Lake was to build our understanding of the stratigraphy linked to our airborne geophysics survey and trench sample anomalies,' chief executive Darren Hazelwood said.

'So finding gold mineralisation widely dispersed in the first sample batch in the first hole to be drilled in this area is very pleasing, especially given the context of the wider prospective Hemlo region.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com