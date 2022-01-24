StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks were treading water in early dealings on Monday as investors continued to mull the potential for interest rate rises and war in Ukraine.
At 0817, the benchmark FTSE 100 index had edged down 4.14 points to 7.489,99 on what was a particularly quiet Monday for local corporate news.
Computer services provider Computacenter gained 2.2% to £27.5622, having upgraded its profit outlook despite experiencing ongoing supply-chain disruptions.
Computacenter's pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected to 'slightly in excess' of £250 million.
Thermal energy and niche pumping specialist Spirax-Sarco Engineering edged back less than 0.1% to £13.035 on news it would acquire Cotopaxi from Business Intelligence of Oriental Nations for £13.3 million.
Cotopaxi was a global energy consulting and optimisation group that comprised a team of 38 energy engineers and software specialists.
Student accommodation developer Unite reversed 0.4% to £10.355 after it announced it had acquired a consented 270-bed development site in Nottingham's city centre.
Total development costs for the scheme, which would open for the 2024/25 academic year, were estimated to be £34 million.
Precious metals miner Polymetal International fell 0.5% to £12.14 even as it revealed an initial mineral resource estimate for the Novopet project in Bashkortostan, Russia.
The estimate amounted to 2.4 million ounces of gold equivalent at an average grade of 8 grams per tonne.
Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk shed 1.5% to 15.24p following news that it had appointed Stanislav Ploshchenko as its chief financial officer, to replace Danila Kotlyarov.
Ploshchenko had since 2016 held senior executive roles at East Mining Company and previously had worked at CTC Media and Commerzbank.
Banknote authentication group Spectra Systems firmed 3.6% to 155.45p after it won three new contracts, from central bank and lottery customers.
The contracts would generate $700,000 of additional unforecasted revenue for the 2022 calendar year, Spectra said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
