StockMarketWire.com - People monitoring technology company Big Technologies said it expected core earnings to be slightly ahead of market expectations as new business wins boosted results.
Revenue for the year ended 31st December 2021 was expected to be at least £36.5 million, up from £29.6 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be 'slightly ahead' of current market expectations of about £20.2 million, up from £15.7 million last year.
'The group continued to deliver a robust performance throughout 2021 and has continued to win new customers which underpins our revenue forecast for 2022,' the company said. 'As we look forward to 2022 the expects to deliver year on year revenue growth at a similar growth rate to that experienced in 2021 and a further increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin as we continue to penetrate new geographic markets and scale-up our business activities,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.