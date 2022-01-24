StockMarketWire.com - Transport management software provider Microlise said it would post strong growth in earnings and revenue for the 18 months through December, in line with market expectations.

The company said its annual recurring revenue run rate as at 31 December was £39 million, up 9% year-on-year.

Net cash at period end was £13.4 million.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com