StockMarketWire.com - Transport management software provider Microlise said it would post strong growth in earnings and revenue for the 18 months through December, in line with market expectations.
The company said its annual recurring revenue run rate as at 31 December was £39 million, up 9% year-on-year.
Net cash at period end was £13.4 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.