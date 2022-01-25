StockMarketWire.com - Wind farm investor Greencoat UK Wind said it had appointed Lucinda Riches as its senior independent director.

Riches, a current non-executive director of the company, would assume the role after the company's annual general meeting in April

She would succeed William Rickett C.B. who had confirmed his intention to retire with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com