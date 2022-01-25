StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Oxford BioDynamics posted a deeper annual loss amid higher staffing, R&D and administrative costs.
Pre-tax losses for the year through September amounted to £7.6 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £4.9 million.
Revenue fell to £0.34 million, down from £0.46 million.
'Since embarking on transitioning the company onto a commercial trajectory last year, 2021 has been a year of necessary fortitude for all at OBD,' chief executive Jon Burrows said.
'There were many challenges put before us during the year, exacerbated by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.'
'We successfully worked through the myriad operational and logistical frustrations and the EpiSwitch CST product finally became fully available in November.'
'I firmly believe that in 2022 we will begin to see rewards for the hard work that has been done and I look forward to updating shareholders as the year progresses.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
