Digital learning and talent management company Learning Technologies said performnace was ahead of expectations for the full-year.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, EBIT, was expected to be not less than £53.7 million, up from £40.3 million last year, with revenue expected to be at least £254 million, up from £132.3 million last year.

Growth was driven by driven by 'robust performance in the content & services division returning to 2019 levels, alongside the continued growth within the software & platforms division which has a high proportion of multi-year SaaS contracts,' the company said.

Further details would be provided with LTG's full year results which were expected to be announced on 26 April 2022.


