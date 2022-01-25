StockMarketWire.com - Social housing energy services group Sureserve posted a substantial rise in annual profit after it boosted revenue by a quarter.
Pre-tax profit for the year through September jumped 77% to £13.8 million as revenue rose 25% to £244.0 million.
Sureserve said it had notched a record 167 contract wins in the year valued at £417.0 million.
The company decided not to pay a dividend, figuring its capital would be better deployed in driving growth plans by retaining cash for acquisitions.
Looking forward, Sureserve said its momentum had continued with a 'strong start' to trading in the 2022 financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
