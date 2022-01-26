StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software company Sage said its first-quarter revenue rose 5%, putting it on track to meet its annual guidance.
Revenue for the three months through December increased to £458 million, up from £435 million year-on-year.
'Sage has made a strong start to the year, accelerating growth in line with expectations,' chief financial officer Jonathan Howell said.
'Sage Business Cloud has performed particularly well, driven by continued growth in both cloud native and cloud connected solutions, as we execute on our strategy to be the trusted network for small and mid-sized businesses.'
'Accordingly, we reiterate our guidance for the full year, as set out in our 2021 financial year results announcement.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.