StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI company Sensyne Health said it had completed a £11.35 million financing announced earlier in January.
The financing comprised a first tranche of £6.35 million and an additional tranche of £5 million by mutual consent.
It would fund the business through an ongoing formal sale process.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.