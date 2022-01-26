StockMarketWire.com - Specialty polymers manufacturer Itaconix said it expected to report results in line with market expectations as order volumes recovered from earlier market disruptions.
For the year to 31 December 2021, revenues were expected to be $2.6 million, with net cash coming in at $0.7 million.
Order volumes for Itaconix cleaning ingredients recovered at the end of year from the earlier market disruptions.
'Key milestones were achieved in the second half to advance new revenue opportunities and enter 2022 with renewed momentum,' the company siad.
'Itaconix is not immune from the macro issues affecting consumer product industries,' the company said.
'Delivery times and costs for key raw materials continue to increase. The company has implemented selective price increases to substantially pass on additional costs and expects to continue to do so, as well as continuing to prudently manage stocks of raw materials and finished goods.'
