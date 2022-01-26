StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse property investor Warehouse REIT said it had completed 12 new lettings and 10 lease renewals since the beginning of October.
The leasing activity was across 141,400 square feet of space and the transactions completed at 10.5% ahead of 31 March 2021 estimated rental values, generating £0.9 million per annum of contracted rent.
The portfolio's total occupancy fell 1.1% from 30 September to 93.5% , however effective vacancy ws just 1.6% excluding units under refurbishment or under offer to let.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
