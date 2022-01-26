StockMarketWire.com - Financial content marketing company Dianomi upgraded its expectations on core earnings as 'strong' demand and advertisers and publishes bolstered growth.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, or EBITDA was expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations and revenue to grow over 25% compared to 2020, in line with market expectations.
The Company would report full year results for the 12 months to 31 December 2021 by early May 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
