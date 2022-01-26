StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Power Metal Resources said drilling had commenced at the Haneti project in central Tanzania.
Haneit was prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements.
'The company confirms that the mobilisation of the diamond drill rig and operational team has been successfully completed and diamond drilling has now commenced,' Power Metal said.
