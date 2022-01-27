StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Anglo American reproted flat production in the fourth quarter of the year, though diamond output was highlight of the quarter amid 'strong' consumer demand.
Rough diamond production increased by 15% in Q4, copper production fell 4%, platinum group metals was up 3%, and iron ore fell 7%.
Rough diamond production was boosted by outoput from Jwaneng in Botswana as well as in Namibia, reflecting 'planned higher production in response to strong consumer demand,' the company said.
Looking ahead, production for 2022 was expected in the range of 680,000 to 760,000 tonnes,
'As we move into 2022, we are pleased with the construction progress at Quellaveco, our new copper mine in Peru,' the company said. 'We are on track and within budget, we mined our first ore in October 2021, and we are expecting our first production of copper concentrate in the middle of this year.'
'In the first quartile of the cost curve, we expect Quellaveco to produce 120,000-160,000 tonnes of copper production in 2022 and to average 300,000 tonnes per year for the first ten years at full production.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.