StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Petropavlovsk reported full-year production that was in line with guidance following a 'strong'` end to the year.
FY 2021 total gold production was 449,800 ounces, down as expected versus 2020's 548,100, and in line with the midpoint of the company's 2021 guidance range of 430-to-470 koz.
Q4 2021 total gold production was 143.1koz, a 26% increase versus Q4 2020's 113.5koz.
Gold sales totalled 130.1koz in Q4 2021, up from 113.1koz, and 437.2koz for FY 2021, up from 546.5koz.
Looking ahead, gold production for 2022 was expected to be in the range of 380-to-420koz, comprising own gold production of 345-to-365koz and 35-to-55koz of gold from 3rd-party concentrate.
'The outlook for total production is expected to be similar in 2023, but with a higher proportion of gold from own-mined ore, and to improve in subsequent years,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
