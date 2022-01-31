StockMarketWire.com - Immunotherapies developer Scancell said it had made further progress on a clinical trial for a potential Covid-19 vaccine being conducted in South Africa.
The objectives of the first part of the trial were to assess the safety and immunogenicity of two vaccine candidates, SCOV1 and SCOV2.
To date, 16 subjects had been enrolled and the SCOV1 immunisations had been well tolerated, with no safety concerns, the company said.
'As per protocol, we can now report that the first subject has received their first injection with the second vaccine candidate SCOV2, following two injections with SCOV1,' it added.
Recruitment numbers had been slow, due to the high case numbers of the Omicron variant in South Africa.
But now that the country's wave of infections had passed, screening was continuing at an increased rate, with further safety and immunogenicity data still expected to be available in the second half.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.