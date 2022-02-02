StockMarketWire.com - Telecom giant Vodafone said its third-quarter revenue grew 4.3%, putting it on track to meets its annual earnings guidance.
Revenue for the three months through December increased to €11.68 billion, up from €11.20 billion year-on-year. Organic services revenue rose 2.7%.
Annual adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was still expected to be between €15.2 billion and €15.4 billion, with adjusted free cash flow of at least €5.3 billion.
'Our team has delivered another solid quarter, demonstrating the sustainability of our growth strategy and medium-term ambition,' chief executive Nick Read said.
'This performance keeps us firmly on track to deliver 2022 financial year results in line with the higher guidance we set out in November.'
'We remain focused on our operational priorities to strengthen commercial momentum in Germany, accelerate our transformation in Spain and position Vodafone Business to maximise EU recovery funding opportunities.'
'We are also committed to creating value for our shareholders through proactive portfolio actions and continuing to improve returns at pace.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
