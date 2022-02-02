StockMarketWire.com - Cross-border e-commerce group Samarkand warned it would post deeper annual losses and lower revenue.
The company pinned the guidance on current market conditions and an increased investment in its core technology.
'Supplier-side challenges during the first half of the year had been largely mitigated by the third quarter with revenue returning to strong growth as announced in our interim update on 16 December,' it said.
'A number of externalities in the Chinese market will have a significant impact on the remainder of the financial year, a key trading period for the business.'
'Despite short term volatility we do not see any structural challenges to the e-cmmerce market in China, which remains the biggest and most dynamic in the world.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
