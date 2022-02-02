StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable asset investor Sabien Technology said it had signed a non-binding agreement with Irish Renewable Fuels in relation to a proposed reprocessing facility.

The facility would utilise the City Oil Field plastic-to oil-technology to be established in Ireland.

Key elements of the memorandum of understanding included Sabien acting as sales agent on behalf of COF in Ireland.

The MOU anticipated a formal contract would be entered into within the next year 12 months.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com