StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable asset investor Sabien Technology said it had signed a non-binding agreement with Irish Renewable Fuels in relation to a proposed reprocessing facility.
The facility would utilise the City Oil Field plastic-to oil-technology to be established in Ireland.
Key elements of the memorandum of understanding included Sabien acting as sales agent on behalf of COF in Ireland.
The MOU anticipated a formal contract would be entered into within the next year 12 months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.