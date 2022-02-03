StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage manufactuer Invinity Energy Systems said it had sold a 8.4 MWh Invinity VS3 flow battery to Elemental Energy for an energy project in Alberta, Canada.

This was the largest sale in the North American market to date, the company said.

The project woud 'demonstrate how energy storage allows greater use of renewable energy generation in Alberta's electric grid.'

The Invinity system will comprise 38 Invinity VS3 flow batteries plus ancillary components.

Construction on the project site was expected to commence in H1 2022, and be commissioned in late 2022.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com