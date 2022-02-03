StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics developer Cizzle Biotechnology said it had signed a full commercial agreement with Co-Innovation Centre for Advanced Medical Technology and Shenzhen Intelliphecy Life Technologies to develop and market the company's proprietary early lung cancer diagnostic tests in China.
In November, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Co-Innovation Centre for Advanced Medical Technology and Shenzhen Intelliphecy Life Technologies.
The agreement would generate future revenues for Cizzle Biotechnology via a 10% royalty on the sales of all products and services using its proprietary CIZ1B technology and from payment for monoclonal antibodies and reagents.
'The China partners will be solely responsible for funding all activities in China including development, clinical trials, manufacturing, and distribution,' the company said.
It was intended that initial development would commence within 60 days of Cizzle Biotechnology supplying its immunoreagents to the China partners, which is anticipated to be in Q2 2022.
'An initial pilot covering 300 patients is planned at China's premier cancer hospitals, which will allow for a true representative patient cohort to be included and, if successful, is expected to accelerate adoption and product rollout in China,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
