StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials company Saint-Gobain said it had agreed to sell its regional glass processing business Baltiklaas OU in Estonia to Polar Glass OU, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, subject to the approval of the relevant competition authorities, should be finalized in the coming weeks, the company said.

This transaction is part of Saint-Gobain's continued business profile optimization strategy, in line with the "Grow & Impact" plan objectives,' it added.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com