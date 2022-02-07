StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency investor SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust said it had agreed to acquire 80% equity of a biomass cogeneration plant in Mangualde, Portugal from Capwatt for about €22 million.
The project, called Sociedade de Iniciativa e Aproveitamentos Florestais generated heat and power from sustainably sourced biomass.
Operation and maintenance activities would be contracted to Capwatt, which would retain a 20% equity interest.
SDCL Energy Efficiency also announced that it had acquired the interest of a minority shareholder of the Puente Genil projects in Oliva Spanish Cogeneration for €12 million.
Puente Genil comprised three of the nine projects in Oliva Spanish Cogeneration.
SDCL Energy Efficiency was now has sole ownership of eight of the nine projects, with an offtaker retaining a minority interest in the other.
