StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency investor SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust said it had agreed to acquire 80% equity of a biomass cogeneration plant in Mangualde, Portugal from Capwatt for about €22 million.

The project, called Sociedade de Iniciativa e Aproveitamentos Florestais generated heat and power from sustainably sourced biomass.

Operation and maintenance activities would be contracted to Capwatt, which would retain a 20% equity interest.

SDCL Energy Efficiency also announced that it had acquired the interest of a minority shareholder of the Puente Genil projects in Oliva Spanish Cogeneration for €12 million.

Puente Genil comprised three of the nine projects in Oliva Spanish Cogeneration.

SDCL Energy Efficiency was now has sole ownership of eight of the nine projects, with an offtaker retaining a minority interest in the other.


