StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said it was preparing to transport casing stocks to Turkey for use in a forthcoming mechanical sidetrack.
Use of the company's own casing in B-3S would reduce its net drilling cost and capital expenditure requirements, as well as removing further storage costs.
'Drilling of B-3S is scheduled to commence upon receipt and interpretation of fast-track seismic processing results, currently expected within the first quarter of 2022,' it said.
'First processing priority has been given to Line 3, running directly along the planned B-3S trajectory.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
