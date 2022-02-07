StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said it was preparing to transport casing stocks to Turkey for use in a forthcoming mechanical sidetrack.

Use of the company's own casing in B-3S would reduce its net drilling cost and capital expenditure requirements, as well as removing further storage costs.

'Drilling of B-3S is scheduled to commence upon receipt and interpretation of fast-track seismic processing results, currently expected within the first quarter of 2022,' it said.

'First processing priority has been given to Line 3, running directly along the planned B-3S trajectory.'


