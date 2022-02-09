Interim Result

10/02/2022 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

10/02/2022 Redrow PLC (RDW)

10/02/2022 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

10/02/2022 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

10/02/2022 Feedback PLC (FDBK)

15/02/2022 Bhp Group Limited (BHP)

16/02/2022 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)

17/02/2022 South32 Limited (S32)

21/02/2022 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

21/02/2022 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)

21/02/2022 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

22/02/2022 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)

22/02/2022 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)

22/02/2022 (OCTP)

22/02/2022 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

22/02/2022 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)

22/02/2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

22/02/2022 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)

23/02/2022 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)

24/02/2022 Genus PLC (GNS)

24/02/2022 Hays PLC (HAS)

24/02/2022 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)

28/02/2022 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

01/03/2022 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

01/03/2022 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)

01/03/2022 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)



Final Result

10/02/2022 Relx PLC (REL)

10/02/2022 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

10/02/2022 Aferian PLC (AFRN)

10/02/2022 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

10/02/2022 Beazley PLC (BEZ)

11/02/2022 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

11/02/2022 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

15/02/2022 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

15/02/2022 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)

16/02/2022 Indivior PLC (INDV)

16/02/2022 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)

16/02/2022 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

17/02/2022 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)

18/02/2022 (PODP)

18/02/2022 Segro PLC (SGRO)

18/02/2022 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

21/02/2022 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

22/02/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

22/02/2022 Synectics PLC (SNX)

22/02/2022 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

22/02/2022 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

22/02/2022 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

23/02/2022 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

23/02/2022 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)

23/02/2022 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

23/02/2022 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

23/02/2022 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

23/02/2022 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

23/02/2022 Barclays PLC (BARC)

24/02/2022 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

24/02/2022 Centrica PLC (CNA)

24/02/2022 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)

24/02/2022 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

24/02/2022 Serco Group PLC (SRP)

24/02/2022 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)

24/02/2022 Wpp PLC (WPP)

24/02/2022 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)

24/02/2022 Spectris PLC (SXS)

24/02/2022 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

24/02/2022 Creston PLC (CRE)

24/02/2022 Rathbones Group PLC (RAT)

24/02/2022 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

24/02/2022 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

24/02/2022 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

24/02/2022 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

24/02/2022 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

25/02/2022 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)

25/02/2022 Imi PLC (IMI)

25/02/2022 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)

25/02/2022 Pearson PLC (PSON)

28/02/2022 Globaldata PLC (DATA)

28/02/2022 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

28/02/2022 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

28/02/2022 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)

28/02/2022 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)

28/02/2022 Kitwave Group PLC (KITW)

01/03/2022 Uniphar PLC (UPR)

01/03/2022 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)

01/03/2022 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)

01/03/2022 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

01/03/2022 Croda International PLC (CRDA)

01/03/2022 Quartix Technologies PLC (QTX)

01/03/2022 Rotork PLC (ROR)

01/03/2022 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

01/03/2022 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

01/03/2022 Reach PLC (RCH)

01/03/2022 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)



AGM / EGM

10/02/2022 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

10/02/2022 Sec Newgate S.P.A. (SECN)

10/02/2022 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)

10/02/2022 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)

10/02/2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

10/02/2022 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)

11/02/2022 Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL)

11/02/2022 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)

11/02/2022 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)

14/02/2022 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)

14/02/2022 (DGI9)

15/02/2022 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)

17/02/2022 Chrysalis Investments Limited (CHRY)

17/02/2022 Oilex LD (OEX)

17/02/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)

17/02/2022 Highway Capital PLC (HWC)

18/02/2022 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)

18/02/2022 Helical PLC (HLCL)

21/02/2022 St Ives PLC (SIV)

22/02/2022 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)

22/02/2022 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)

23/02/2022 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIX)

23/02/2022 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)

23/02/2022 Blencowe Resources Plc Ord 0.5p (BRES)

23/02/2022 Tharisa Plc (THS)

23/02/2022 Income & Growth Vct Plc (the) (IGV)

23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (MIG4)

23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (MIG)

24/02/2022 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)

24/02/2022 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

24/02/2022 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)

25/02/2022 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)

25/02/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)

25/02/2022 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)

25/02/2022 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

25/02/2022 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

28/02/2022 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)

28/02/2022 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)

01/03/2022 Velocity Composites PLC (VEL)



Trading Statement

10/02/2022 S & U PLC (SUS)

10/02/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

10/02/2022 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)

10/02/2022 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)

11/02/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

11/02/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

16/02/2022 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

17/02/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

21/02/2022 Tristel PLC (TSTL)

23/02/2022 Ted Baker PLC (TED)



Ex-Dividend

10/02/2022 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)

10/02/2022 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

10/02/2022 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

10/02/2022 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)

10/02/2022 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)

10/02/2022 Target Healthcare Reit PLC (THRL)

10/02/2022 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)

10/02/2022 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

10/02/2022 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)

10/02/2022 Creightons PLC (CRL)

10/02/2022 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)

10/02/2022 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

11/02/2022 Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC (BGEU)

11/02/2022 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

11/02/2022 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)

11/02/2022 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)

11/02/2022 Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC (BRFI)

11/02/2022 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)

11/02/2022 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

11/02/2022 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)

14/02/2022 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com