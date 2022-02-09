StockMarketWire.com - Fuel cell and electrochemical technology company Ceres Power said it had signed non-binding heads of terms for a three-way collaboration with Weichai Power and Robert Bosch to access opportunities that exist for fuel cell technologies in China.
The addition of Bosch to the existing Weichai and Ceres partnership, and an increase in scope to include stationary power applications, 'significantly strengthens the planned joint venture,' the company said.
The company said that two separate joint ventures would be formed in Shandong Province.
A three-way system JV would be set up for the development and manufacture of solid oxide fuel cell systems. Separately, a stack manufacturing JV would be established to supply fuel cell stacks to the system JV and potentially other third parties.
License fees of £30 million from the system joint venture and stack joint venture to Ceres were expected over the next three years in line with those agreed in the original Weichai-Ceres agreement in 2018, with minimum payments and annual royalties receivable following start of production from each of the JVs.
'Detailed agreements are now being prepared, with the JVs intended to be formed following the signing of definitive contracts,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.