Interim Result
15/02/2022 Bhp Group Limited (BHP)
16/02/2022 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
17/02/2022 South32 Limited (S32)
21/02/2022 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
21/02/2022 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
21/02/2022 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
22/02/2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
22/02/2022 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
22/02/2022 (OCTP)
22/02/2022 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
22/02/2022 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
22/02/2022 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
22/02/2022 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
23/02/2022 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
24/02/2022 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
24/02/2022 Hays PLC (HAS)
24/02/2022 Genus PLC (GNS)
28/02/2022 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
01/03/2022 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
01/03/2022 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
01/03/2022 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
02/03/2022 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
02/03/2022 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
Final Result
11/02/2022 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
11/02/2022 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
15/02/2022 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
15/02/2022 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
16/02/2022 Indivior PLC (INDV)
16/02/2022 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
16/02/2022 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
17/02/2022 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
18/02/2022 Segro PLC (SGRO)
18/02/2022 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/02/2022 (PODP)
21/02/2022 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
22/02/2022 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
22/02/2022 Synectics PLC (SNX)
22/02/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
22/02/2022 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
22/02/2022 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
23/02/2022 Barclays PLC (BARC)
23/02/2022 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
23/02/2022 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
23/02/2022 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
23/02/2022 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
23/02/2022 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
23/02/2022 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
24/02/2022 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
24/02/2022 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
24/02/2022 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
24/02/2022 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
24/02/2022 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
24/02/2022 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
24/02/2022 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
24/02/2022 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
24/02/2022 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
24/02/2022 Spectris PLC (SXS)
24/02/2022 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
24/02/2022 Centrica PLC (CNA)
24/02/2022 Rathbones Group PLC (RAT)
24/02/2022 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
24/02/2022 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
24/02/2022 Wpp PLC (WPP)
24/02/2022 Creston PLC (CRE)
25/02/2022 Pearson PLC (PSON)
25/02/2022 Imi PLC (IMI)
25/02/2022 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
25/02/2022 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
28/02/2022 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
28/02/2022 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
28/02/2022 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
28/02/2022 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
28/02/2022 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
28/02/2022 Kitwave Group PLC (KITW)
01/03/2022 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
01/03/2022 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)
01/03/2022 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
01/03/2022 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
01/03/2022 Rotork PLC (ROR)
01/03/2022 Reach PLC (RCH)
01/03/2022 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
01/03/2022 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
01/03/2022 Quartix Technologies PLC (QTX)
01/03/2022 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)
01/03/2022 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
02/03/2022 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
02/03/2022 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
02/03/2022 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
02/03/2022 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
02/03/2022 Devro PLC (DVO)
02/03/2022 Aviva PLC (AV.)
02/03/2022 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
02/03/2022 Krm22 PLC (KRM)
02/03/2022 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
02/03/2022 Nichols PLC (NICL)
02/03/2022 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
AGM / EGM
11/02/2022 Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL)
11/02/2022 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
11/02/2022 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
14/02/2022 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
14/02/2022 (DGI9)
15/02/2022 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
17/02/2022 Chrysalis Investments Limited (CHRY)
17/02/2022 Highway Capital PLC (HWC)
17/02/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
17/02/2022 Oilex LD (OEX)
18/02/2022 Helical PLC (HLCL)
18/02/2022 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
21/02/2022 St Ives PLC (SIV)
22/02/2022 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
22/02/2022 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
23/02/2022 Tharisa Plc (THS)
23/02/2022 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
23/02/2022 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIX)
23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (MIG4)
23/02/2022 Blencowe Resources Plc Ord 0.5p (BRES)
23/02/2022 Income & Growth Vct Plc (the) (IGV)
23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (MIG)
24/02/2022 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)
24/02/2022 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
24/02/2022 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)
25/02/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)
25/02/2022 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
25/02/2022 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
25/02/2022 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
25/02/2022 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
28/02/2022 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)
28/02/2022 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
01/03/2022 Velocity Composites PLC (VEL)
02/03/2022 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)
02/03/2022 River And Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (RMMC)
02/03/2022 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
Trading Statement
11/02/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
11/02/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
16/02/2022 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
17/02/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
21/02/2022 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
23/02/2022 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
Ex-Dividend
11/02/2022 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
11/02/2022 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
11/02/2022 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
11/02/2022 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)
11/02/2022 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
11/02/2022 Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC (BGEU)
11/02/2022 Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC (BRFI)
11/02/2022 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
14/02/2022 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
