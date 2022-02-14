AU

15/02/2022 16:30 RBA monetary policy meeting minutes



CA

15/02/2022 13:15 housing starts

16/02/2022 13:30 CPI

17/02/2022 13:30 international transactions in securities

17/02/2022 13:30 employment Insurance

17/02/2022 13:30 retail sales

18/02/2022 13:30 retail trade

18/02/2022 13:30 new housing price index

26/02/2022 15:00 BoC interest rate decision

27/02/2022 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours



CH

17/02/2022 07:00 trade balance

17/02/2022 07:30 industrial production

18/02/2022 07:30 industrial production

27/02/2022 07:00 trade balance

28/02/2022 08:00 KOF economic barometer



CN

16/02/2022 03:00 PPI

16/02/2022 03:00 CPI

27/02/2022 03:00 industrial profit



DE

15/02/2022 10:00 ZEW indicator

24/02/2022 08:30 flash PMI

25/02/2022 09:00 Ifo business climate index

27/02/2022 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey

28/02/2022 07:00 GDP - first estimate



ES

15/02/2022 08:00 CPI

17/02/2022 08:00 trade balance

25/02/2022 08:00 PPI

28/02/2022 08:00 preliminary GDP



EU

15/02/2022 10:00 flash estimate employment EU and euro area

15/02/2022 10:00 GDP

16/02/2022 10:00 industrial production

17/02/2022 07:00 new passenger car registrations

17/02/2022 09:00 euro area balance of payments

17/02/2022 10:00 construction output

17/02/2022 15:00 consumer confidence

18/02/2022 09:00 balance of payments

18/02/2022 10:00 construction output

18/02/2022 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator

24/02/2022 09:00 flash PMI

28/02/2022 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

28/02/2022 10:00 consumer confidence



FR

15/02/2022 07:45 new home sales

17/02/2022 06:30 ILO unemployment

17/02/2022 07:45 CPI

18/02/2022 06:30 ILO unemployment

18/02/2022 07:45 CPI

24/02/2022 08:15 flash PMI

25/02/2022 11:00 OECD quarterly employment situation

26/02/2022 07:45 consumer confidence survey

28/02/2022 06:30 GDP - first estimate

28/02/2022 07:45 PPI

28/02/2022 07:45 housing starts



IE

17/02/2022 11:00 CPI

17/02/2022 11:00 labour force survey

28/02/2022 11:00 retail sales



IT

17/02/2022 09:00 foreign trade EU

18/02/2022 10:00 balance of payments

26/02/2022 09:00 foreign trade non-EU

27/02/2022 09:00 industrial turnover & orders

28/02/2022 09:00 business confidence survey

28/02/2022 09:00 consumer confidence survey

28/02/2022 10:00 PPI



JP

15/02/2022 04:30 retail sales

15/02/2022 04:30 industrial production

16/02/2022 15:00 monthly economic report

16/02/2022 23:30 CPI

16/02/2022 23:50 provisional trade statistics for the month

16/02/2022 23:50 orders received for machinery

17/02/2022 23:30 CPI

24/02/2022 00:30 flash PMI

25/02/2022 23:50 services producer price index

27/02/2022 06:00 revised machine tool orders

27/02/2022 23:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 10 days of month

28/02/2022 00:30 detailed import & export statistics



UK

15/02/2022 07:00 labour market statistics

16/02/2022 07:00 CPI

16/02/2022 07:00 PPI

16/02/2022 09:30 ONS house price index

17/02/2022 07:00 retail sales

18/02/2022 07:00 retail sales

24/02/2022 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI

25/02/2022 07:00 public sector finances

25/02/2022 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey

27/02/2022 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey



US

15/02/2022 13:30 PPI

15/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

16/02/2022 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications

16/02/2022 13:30 import & export price indexes

16/02/2022 13:30 retail sales

16/02/2022 14:15 industrial production

16/02/2022 15:00 NAHB housing market iIndex

16/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

16/02/2022 19:00 Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes

17/02/2022 13:30 weekly export sales report

17/02/2022 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims

17/02/2022 13:30 housing starts and building permits

17/02/2022 13:30 Philadelphia Fed business outlook survey

17/02/2022 15:00 leading indicators

17/02/2022 15:00 existing home sales

17/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

18/02/2022 15:00 existing home sales

18/02/2022 15:00 leading indicators

24/02/2022 14:45 flash services PMI

24/02/2022 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI

25/02/2022 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index

25/02/2022 14:00 house price index

25/02/2022 15:00 consumer confidence index

25/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

26/02/2022 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey

26/02/2022 13:30 goods trade balance

26/02/2022 15:00 new residential sales

26/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

26/02/2022 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision

26/02/2022 19:30 press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell

27/02/2022 13:30 fourth quarter GDP

27/02/2022 13:30 jobless claims

27/02/2022 13:30 durable goods orders

27/02/2022 15:00 pending home sales index

27/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

28/02/2022 13:30 personal income & outlays

28/02/2022 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com