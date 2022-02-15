StockMarketWire.com - Taste and nutrition company Kerry said it had reached an agreement to acquire a 92% stake in c-LEcta GmbH for €137 million.
This followed the acquisition of Enmex S.A. de C.V. on 14 December for €62 million.
c-LEcta, a biotechnology innovation company, specialised in precision fermentation, optimised bio-processing and bio-transformation for the creation of high-value targeted enzymes and ingredients.
'This strategically compelling combination will accelerate Kerry's innovation capabilities in enzyme engineering, fermentation and bio-process development,' the company said.
Enmex, an enzyme manufacturer based in Mexico, supplied multiple bio-process solutions for food, beverage and animal nutrition markets.
'With a long history of partnering with global customers, Enmex has a complementary enzyme portfolio and a strong manufacturing infrastructure, which will extend Kerry's fermentation and enzyme manufacturing capabilities into Latin America,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
