Taste and nutrition company Kerry said it had reached an agreement to acquire a 92% stake in c-LEcta GmbH for €137 million.

This followed the acquisition of Enmex S.A. de C.V. on 14 December for €62 million.

c-LEcta, a biotechnology innovation company, specialised in precision fermentation, optimised bio-processing and bio-transformation for the creation of high-value targeted enzymes and ingredients.

'This strategically compelling combination will accelerate Kerry's innovation capabilities in enzyme engineering, fermentation and bio-process development,' the company said.

Enmex, an enzyme manufacturer based in Mexico, supplied multiple bio-process solutions for food, beverage and animal nutrition markets.

'With a long history of partnering with global customers, Enmex has a complementary enzyme portfolio and a strong manufacturing infrastructure, which will extend Kerry's fermentation and enzyme manufacturing capabilities into Latin America,' it added.


