Resources company Orosur Mining said it had signed an exploration pact with private Argentinean company Deseado Dorado for the El Pantano Gold Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The agreement covered nine licences owned by Deseado, that combined, total 607 square kilometers.

The general terms of the agreement allowed for Orosur to earn 100% equity in the project by investing S$3 miloin over five years in two phases.


