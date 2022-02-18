Interim Result
21/02/2022 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
21/02/2022 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
21/02/2022 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
22/02/2022 (OCTP)
22/02/2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
22/02/2022 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
22/02/2022 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
22/02/2022 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
22/02/2022 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
22/02/2022 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
23/02/2022 Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC (SSIT)
23/02/2022 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
24/02/2022 Hays PLC (HAS)
24/02/2022 Genus PLC (GNS)
24/02/2022 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
Final Result
21/02/2022 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
22/02/2022 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
22/02/2022 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
22/02/2022 Synectics PLC (SNX)
22/02/2022 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
22/02/2022 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
22/02/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
23/02/2022 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
23/02/2022 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
23/02/2022 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
23/02/2022 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
23/02/2022 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
23/02/2022 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
23/02/2022 Barclays PLC (BARC)
23/02/2022 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
24/02/2022 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
24/02/2022 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
24/02/2022 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
24/02/2022 Rathbones Group PLC (RAT)
24/02/2022 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
24/02/2022 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
24/02/2022 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
24/02/2022 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
24/02/2022 Centrica PLC (CNA)
24/02/2022 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
24/02/2022 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
24/02/2022 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
24/02/2022 Creston PLC (CRE)
24/02/2022 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
24/02/2022 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
24/02/2022 Wpp PLC (WPP)
24/02/2022 Spectris PLC (SXS)
24/02/2022 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
24/02/2022 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
25/02/2022 Imi PLC (IMI)
25/02/2022 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
25/02/2022 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
25/02/2022 Pearson PLC (PSON)
AGM / EGM
21/02/2022 St Ives PLC (SIV)
22/02/2022 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
22/02/2022 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIX)
23/02/2022 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
23/02/2022 Tharisa Plc (THS)
23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (MIG)
23/02/2022 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (MIG4)
23/02/2022 Blencowe Resources Plc Ord 0.5p (BRES)
23/02/2022 Income & Growth Vct Plc (the) (IGV)
24/02/2022 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
24/02/2022 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)
24/02/2022 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)
25/02/2022 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
25/02/2022 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
25/02/2022 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
25/02/2022 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
25/02/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)
Trading Statement
21/02/2022 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
23/02/2022 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
Ex-Dividend
22/02/2022 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
24/02/2022 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
24/02/2022 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
24/02/2022 Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC (MAVT)
24/02/2022 Redrow PLC (RDW)
24/02/2022 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
24/02/2022 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
24/02/2022 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
24/02/2022 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
24/02/2022 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
24/02/2022 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
24/02/2022 Diageo PLC (DGE)
24/02/2022 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)
24/02/2022 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
