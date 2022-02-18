Interim Result

21/02/2022 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

21/02/2022 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

21/02/2022 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)

22/02/2022 (OCTP)

22/02/2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

22/02/2022 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

22/02/2022 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)

22/02/2022 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)

22/02/2022 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)

22/02/2022 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)

23/02/2022 Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC (SSIT)

23/02/2022 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)

24/02/2022 Hays PLC (HAS)

24/02/2022 Genus PLC (GNS)

24/02/2022 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)



Final Result

21/02/2022 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

22/02/2022 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

22/02/2022 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)

22/02/2022 Synectics PLC (SNX)

22/02/2022 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

22/02/2022 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

22/02/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

23/02/2022 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)

23/02/2022 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

23/02/2022 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

23/02/2022 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

23/02/2022 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

23/02/2022 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)

23/02/2022 Barclays PLC (BARC)

23/02/2022 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

24/02/2022 Serco Group PLC (SRP)

24/02/2022 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

24/02/2022 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

24/02/2022 Rathbones Group PLC (RAT)

24/02/2022 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)

24/02/2022 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

24/02/2022 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

24/02/2022 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

24/02/2022 Centrica PLC (CNA)

24/02/2022 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

24/02/2022 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)

24/02/2022 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)

24/02/2022 Creston PLC (CRE)

24/02/2022 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

24/02/2022 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

24/02/2022 Wpp PLC (WPP)

24/02/2022 Spectris PLC (SXS)

24/02/2022 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)

24/02/2022 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

25/02/2022 Imi PLC (IMI)

25/02/2022 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)

25/02/2022 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)

25/02/2022 Pearson PLC (PSON)



AGM / EGM

21/02/2022 St Ives PLC (SIV)

22/02/2022 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)

22/02/2022 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)

23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIX)

23/02/2022 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

23/02/2022 Tharisa Plc (THS)

23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (MIG)

23/02/2022 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)

23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (MIG4)

23/02/2022 Blencowe Resources Plc Ord 0.5p (BRES)

23/02/2022 Income & Growth Vct Plc (the) (IGV)

24/02/2022 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

24/02/2022 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)

24/02/2022 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)

25/02/2022 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)

25/02/2022 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

25/02/2022 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)

25/02/2022 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

25/02/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)



Trading Statement

21/02/2022 Tristel PLC (TSTL)

23/02/2022 Ted Baker PLC (TED)



Ex-Dividend

22/02/2022 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)

24/02/2022 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)

24/02/2022 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

24/02/2022 Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC (MAVT)

24/02/2022 Redrow PLC (RDW)

24/02/2022 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

24/02/2022 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)

24/02/2022 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

24/02/2022 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

24/02/2022 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

24/02/2022 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)

24/02/2022 Diageo PLC (DGE)

24/02/2022 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)

24/02/2022 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)



